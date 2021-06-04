The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to announce sales of $16.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.56 million. The ExOne reported sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $70.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.77 million to $70.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.52 million, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XONE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,517. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $482.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter worth $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

