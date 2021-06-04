The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $478,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock worth $100,927,695. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.