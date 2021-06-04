The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Reduced by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.70. 118,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,838. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

