The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The Honest has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

