The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $11.08.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

