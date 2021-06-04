The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $479.76 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.92.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

