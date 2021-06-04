The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALU stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 509.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,066 shares of company stock worth $3,021,179. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

