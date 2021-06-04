The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $228.86 million and $49.45 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $906.76 or 0.02454630 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

