The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89.

The Siam Cement Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCVPY)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in cement, building materials, chemicals, packaging, and investment businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

