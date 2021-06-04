The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post $5.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $21.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

NYSE SO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $64.35. 2,950,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,811. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 10.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 50.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

