The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Increased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. The Timken comprises approximately 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The Timken were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 54.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.