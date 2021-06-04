The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

