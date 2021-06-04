TheStreet Downgrades CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) to C+

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ CBMB opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CBM Bancorp worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

