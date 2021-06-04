THG (LON:THG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,388

THG (LON:THG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 598.50 ($7.82) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -9.04. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

