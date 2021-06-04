TIAA Kaspick LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 4.3% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

