TigerCash Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $993,554.80 and approximately $11.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.01086689 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

