Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

