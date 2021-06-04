Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.
Shares of TLYS stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.70.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
