Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,513. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $739.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.79.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
