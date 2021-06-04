TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00009138 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $180.45 million and $9.38 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00978849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.93 or 0.09730460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051551 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.