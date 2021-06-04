TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$134.15. TMX Group shares last traded at C$133.78, with a volume of 72,531 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.49.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9973903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

