Tobam Buys 21,511 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $172,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $77,151,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $53,643,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

NYSE VMC traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.54. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.00. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

