Tobam Has $38.29 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 170.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,326 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.19% of 10x Genomics worth $38,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,665.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,776,000 after purchasing an additional 251,583 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,106. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

TXG stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.69. 6,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,096. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

