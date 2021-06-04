Tobam Has $47.29 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 2.0% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $47,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,701. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

