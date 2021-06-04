Tobam Sells 51,356 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,356 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,093,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.07. 2,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.61. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $289.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

