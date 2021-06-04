TopBidder (BID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,847.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002608 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TopBidder has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $21,847.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.01006908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.26 or 0.09897556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052173 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,503,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

