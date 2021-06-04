Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 71,992 shares.The stock last traded at $28.55 and had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

