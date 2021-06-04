Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 71,992 shares.The stock last traded at $28.55 and had previously closed at $28.30.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
