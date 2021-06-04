Tower 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $300,092.00 (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Tower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $300,092.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tower has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tower

Tower (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

