Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.05 million.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.93 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $227.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

