Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $90.66. 15,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.