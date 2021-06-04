Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 1,295 call options.
NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $90.66. 15,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.