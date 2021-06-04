TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,668 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

