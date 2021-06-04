Treat DAO Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $627.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00068278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00299795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00244642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.01144006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,161.20 or 0.99966393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.