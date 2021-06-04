Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as high as C$4.01. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 18,862 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$111.25 million and a PE ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,156.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,469.44. Insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $72,626 over the last quarter.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

