TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,820 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.