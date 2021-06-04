TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

