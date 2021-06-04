TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $223,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

WELL opened at $76.71 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

