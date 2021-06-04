TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $823,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,435 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $6,614,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $97,545.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,545.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,696,212 shares of company stock worth $44,493,000. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

