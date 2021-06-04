TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,403 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 193,876 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.21. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

