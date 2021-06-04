TriumphX Market Cap Hits $398,088.10 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 61.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 152.4% higher against the dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $398,088.10 and approximately $596,787.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.82 or 0.01026346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10238348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00053830 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.