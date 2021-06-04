TriumphX Trading 152.4% Higher Over Last Week (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 61.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $398,088.10 and approximately $596,787.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 152.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.82 or 0.01026346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10238348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00053830 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

