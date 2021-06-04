TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. TrueBlue reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TrueBlue.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 115,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,901. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $997.44 million, a P/E ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueBlue (TBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.