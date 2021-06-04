TrueDeck (TDP) One Day Volume Hits $19,387.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $241,494.22 and approximately $19,387.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.01008452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.84 or 0.09773819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052282 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

