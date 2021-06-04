TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $133,058.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00078739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.01002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,644.39 or 0.09838190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052141 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

