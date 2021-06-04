TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Hits $0.0363 on Top Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1,016.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

