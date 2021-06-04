Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

