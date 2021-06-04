UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BZZUY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

BZZUY stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.