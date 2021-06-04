Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

