UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 75% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $185,151.36 and approximately $531.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

