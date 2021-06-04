Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.95 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

