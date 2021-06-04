United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.00

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and traded as high as $32.48. United Bancshares shares last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 1,591 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $36,675.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,812.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,347 shares of company stock valued at $198,168 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

