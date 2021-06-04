United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,117. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

